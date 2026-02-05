Read more
8:28 AM · 5 February 2026

Economic calendar: Central banks overshadowed by stock market volatility (05.02.2026)

-
-
Open account Download free app

The market remains dominated by the ongoing sell-off in technology stocks and renewed pressure on precious metals, with overall tension expected to rise ahead of today’s high-impact macroeconomic releases.

Thursday will be primarily shaped by central bank decisions in Europe. The Bank of England (BoE) will publish its interest rate decision at 12:00 PM GMT, followed by the European Central Bank (ECB) at 1:15 GMT.

While both institutions are expected to keep rates unchanged, the focus will be on the accompanying rhetoric. The BoE may signal a readiness for further cuts in the coming months, whereas the ECB is likely to reaffirm a favorable balance of risks, characterized by inflation reaching its target and gradual, albeit uneven, economic recovery in the Eurozone.

In the U.S., investors await another series of labor market data. Alongside weekly jobless claims, the JOLTS report on job openings will be released. Yesterday’s weaker-than-expected ADP employment report (showing only 22,000 new jobs) set a relatively pessimistic tone; therefore, any further signs of labor market weakness could stall the current gains seen in the U.S. dollar.

Financial results will be presented by companies including: Amazon, Shell, UniCredit, BNP Paribas, Philip Morris.

 

All times CET (GMT+1). Filtered by US, UK, Eurozone, Germany, France, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, medium and high importance. Source: xStation5

6 February 2026, 6:59 PM

Daily Summary: Euphoria on Wall Street; SILVER rebounds 10% 📱
6 February 2026, 5:22 PM

Three markets to watch next week (09.02.2026)
6 February 2026, 3:24 PM

US100 gains after the UoM report🗽Nvidia surges 5%
6 February 2026, 2:51 PM

Geopolitical Briefing (06.02.2026): Is Iran Still a Risk Factor?
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits