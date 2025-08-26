Economic calendar: Durable goods orders, Fed and BoC bankers speeches

Tuesday's session on the financial markets begins with declines in the most important futures contracts based on European indices, suggesting that the session in Europe will be gloomy, at least at the start of trading. The euro is currently the best performing currency, while we are seeing increased declines in the NZD. Investors are reacting to the RBA minutes and awaiting data from the US on durable goods orders.

Today's events include: US durable goods orders (July), Conference Board consumer confidence index (August), Atlanta Fed GDP forecast, Riksbank minutes, NBH decision (Hungary), talks on Iran's nuclear program, speeches by Fed and BoE members, bond auctions in Italy and the US.

Detailed schedule for the day:

01:30 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Barkin Speaks

01:30 PM BST, United States - Goods Orders Non Defense Ex Air for July:

forecast 0.3% MoM; previous -0.7% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for July:

Durables Excluding Defense: forecast -3.8% MoM; previous -9.3% MoM;

Core Durable Goods Orders: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

Durable Goods Orders: forecast -9.4% MoM; previous -9.4% MoM;

02:00 PM BST, United States - S&P/CS HPI Composite - 20 n.s.a. for June:

previous 0.4% MoM;

02:00 PM BST, United States - House Price Index for June:

previous 434.4;

02:00 PM BST, United States - S&P/CS HPI Composite - 20 n.s.a. for June:

forecast 2.1% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY;

02:00 PM BST, United States - House Price Index for June:

previous 2.8% YoY;

02:00 PM BST, United States - House Price Index for June:

forecast -0.1% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM;

02:00 PM BST, United States - S&P/CS HPI Composite - 20 s.a. for June:

previous -0.3% MoM;

03:00 PM BST, United States - Richmond Manufacturing Shipments for August:

previous -18;

03:00 PM BST, United States - Richmond Manufacturing Index for August:

forecast -11; previous -20;

03:00 PM BST, United States - CB Consumer Confidence for August:

forecast 96.4; previous 97.2;

03:00 PM BST, United States - Richmond Services Index for August:

previous 2;

04:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data:

Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q3): forecast 2.3%; previous 2.3%;

05:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Mann Speaks

06:00 PM BST, United States - 2-Year Note Auction:

previous 3.920%;

07:30 PM BST, Canada - BoC Gov Macklem Speaks

09:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data:

API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: previous -2.400M;

09:30 PM BST, United States - M2 Money Supply for July: