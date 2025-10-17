Economic calendar: Eurozone inflation at the week’s close

- Key inflation readings from the eurozone for September will provide important guidance for ECB policy.
The macro calendar for the end of the week is rather light, and due to the ongoing government shutdown in the USA, we will likely not see new data from the American economy. The focus today is on key inflation readings from across the eurozone. Final data for September will show both consumer inflation and core inflation. This is an important signal for assessing the future monetary policy of the European Central Bank. Besides macro data, investors will be able to review the earnings reports of several large companies such as American Express and State Street.
Today’s calendar:
- 08:00 Sweden – Unemployment rate for September (actual: 8.3%; previous: 8.4%)
- 08:30 Hungary – Wages (actual: 8.7%; previous: 9%)
- 09:00 Slovakia – HICP inflation (forecast: 4.6%; previous: 4.4%)
- 11:00 EU – Final consumer inflation for September
- HICP inflation (m/m) (forecast: 0.1%; previous: 0.1%)
- Core HICP inflation (m/m) (forecast: 0.1%; previous: 0.3%)
- HICP inflation (y/y) (forecast: 2.2%; previous: 2.0%)
- Core HICP inflation (y/y) (forecast: 2.3%; previous: 2.3%)
- 14:45 Germany – Public speech by Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel
- 18:15 USA – Speech by Fed’s Alberto Musalem
- 19:00 USA – Rig count (forecast: 417; previous: 418)
Earnings calendar (before Wall Street opens):
- American Express Company
- Truist Financial Corporation
- State Street
- SLB Limited
Earnings calendar (after Wall Street closes):
- HDFC Bank Limited
