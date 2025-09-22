Economic calendar: Fed bankers' speeches in the spotlight

The first trading session of the new week begins with another wave of appreciation of commodities (precious metals) and oil, as well as a deepening rebound of the US dollar and the Antipodean currencies. At the same time, the Japanese yen and cryptocurrencies are losing ground. During today's session, investors' attention will focus primarily on numerous speeches by Fed bankers, who will comment on their approach to monetary policy in the wake of the recent interest rate cut.

A detailed macro calendar for the day is provided below:

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for August:

IPPI: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;

IPPI: previous 2.6% YoY;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - RMPI for August:

forecast 1.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

01:45 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Mauderer Speaks

02:45 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks

02:45 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

02:45 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Lane Speaks

05:00 PM BST, Germany - German Buba President Nagel Speaks

06:15 PM BST, Canada - BoC Senior Deputy Governor Rogers Speaks

06:30 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Balz Speaks

07:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks

08:45 PM BST, Canada - BoC Deputy Gov Kozicki Speaks