7:06 AM · 22 October 2025

BREAKING: Pound extends losses on weaker-than-expected UK CPI 🇬🇧 📉

GBP/USD
Forex
Key takeaways
  • Pound losses for the 4th consecutive session

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Inflation Data for September:

  • CPI: actual 3.8% YoY; forecast 4.0% YoY; previous 3.8% YoY;

  • CPI: actual 0.0% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

  • Core CPI: actual 3.5% YoY; forecast 3.7% YoY; previous 3.6% YoY;

  • Core CPI: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

  • PPI Input: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.8% MoM;

  • PPI Output: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;

 

The biggest contributor to UK CPI in September 2025 was transport, which drove the largest upward impact on both CPI and CPIH annual rates. This was partially offset by downward contributions from recreation and culture and food and non-alcoholic beverages. Core inflation remained elevated, with services outpacing goods.

Despite persistent pressure from the services sector, the overall weaker-than-expected CPI report eased some concerns about a hawkish BOE stance. Following the data release, GBPUSD dipped 0.3%, dropping below both the 10- and 30-hour EMAs (yellow and light purple) and coming back into the consolidation zone observed between October 10th and 15th.

 

Source: xStation5

