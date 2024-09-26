Economic Calendar: FOMC bankers' speeches, including Jerome Powell, in the Spotlight 📣

Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several noteworthy events. Most importantly, we will hear opinions from FOMC representatives, including Chairman Jerome Powell. Additionally, a report on durable goods orders will be released, along with the final GDP reading and the weekly jobless claims.

It seems that the most important event of the day will be the speeches from Fed bankers. Today, we will hear opinions from Collins, Kugler, Williams, Barr, Cook, Kashkari, and Chairman Jerome Powell. These will be some of the first comments following last week's dovish pivot. In the context of the recent decision, it will certainly be worth looking for clues regarding potential future moves. However, since the last decision, no labor market data or inflation reports have been released, so the Fed's outlook is likely to remain unchanged.

Detailed calendar of the day:

08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Monetary Policy Assessment

08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision (Q3) for December:

forecast 1.00%; previous 1.25%;

09:00 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Press Conference

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Elderson Speaks

10:15 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB McCaul Speaks

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data:

Initial Jobless Claims: forecast 224K; previous 219K;

Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: previous 227.50K;

Continuing Jobless Claims: previous 1,829K;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for August:

Durable Goods Orders: forecast -2.8% MoM; previous 9.9% MoM;

Durables Excluding Defense: previous 10.3% MoM;

Core Durable Goods Orders: forecast 0.1% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data:

GDP (Q2): forecast 3.0% QoQ; previous 1.4% QoQ;

GDP Price Index (Q2): forecast 2.5% QoQ; previous 3.1% QoQ;

Core PCE Prices (Q2): forecast 2.80%; previous 3.70%;

GDP Sales (Q2): forecast 2.2%; previous 1.8%;

PCE Prices (Q2): forecast 2.5%; previous 3.4%;

Real Consumer Spending (Q2): forecast 2.9%; previous 1.5%;

02:15 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks

02:20 PM BST, United States - Fed Chair Powell Speaks

02:25 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

02:30 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks

02:45 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks

03:00 PM BST, United States - Pending Home Sales for August:

forecast 0.9% MoM; previous -5.5% MoM;

03:15 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's De Guindos Speaks

03:30 PM BST, United States - Fed Governor Cook Speaks

03:30 PM BST, United States - Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speaks

04:15 PM BST, United States - Treasury Secretary Yellen Speaks

05:00 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Schnabel Speaks

06:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks

06:00 PM BST, United States - Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speaks