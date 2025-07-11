Read more

Economic calendar: French CPI, Canadian labour market, WASDE report (11.07.2025)

7:36 AM 11 July 2025

While trade and tariff issues remain at the forefront of financial markets’ attention, the end of the week will also bring a batch of macroeconomic data that could contribute to the currently observed trends—especially in the forex market.

In Europe, the spotlight will be on France’s inflation reading, which has remained below 1% year-over-year since the beginning of the year. Potential price stagnation could further weigh on the already struggling euro-dollar, particularly in light of recent hawkish comments from Federal Reserve members.

The Canadian labor market report will also not go unnoticed, especially after Donald Trump unexpectedly announced “tariffs on everything” at a 35% rate overnight. The Canadian dollar remains one of the weakest G10 currencies in today’s session, and any labor market weakness could help push USDCAD above the resistance zone near 1.373–1.375.

 

Today’s Economic Calendar (BST)

07:45, France – June Inflation Data:

  • Monthly CPI: forecast 0.3% m/m; previous -0.1% m/m

  • Monthly HICP: forecast 0.4% m/m; previous -0.2% m/m

  • Annual CPI: forecast 0.9% y/y; previous 0.7% y/y

  • Annual HICP: forecast 0.8% y/y; previous 0.6% y/y

08:00, Switzerland – SECO Consumer Climate Index (June):

  • Forecast: -35; previous: -37

09:00, United States – Monthly MAE Report

13:30, Canada – Housing and Construction Data (May):

  • Building Permits: forecast -1.5% m/m; previous -6.6% m/m

13:30, Canada – Labor Market Data (June):

  • Employment Change: forecast 0.9K; previous 8.8K

  • Full-Time Employment Change: previous 57.7K

  • Part-Time Employment Change: previous -48.8K

  • Labor Force Participation Rate: previous 65.3%

  • Unemployment Rate: forecast 7.1%; previous 7.0%

  • Average Hourly Wage Growth: previous 3.5%

17:00, United States – WASDE Report

19:00, United States – Federal Budget Balance (June):

  • Forecast: -41.5B; previous: -316.0B

 

