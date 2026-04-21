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7:50 AM · 21 April 2026

Economic calendar: German ZEW and US retail sales in macro focus 🔎

The macro calendar for today is relatively busy, with key attention focused on sentiment indicators from Germany and the Eurozone (ZEW), as well as US data, particularly retail sales.

Economic calendar

10 AM GMT, Germany: ZEW Economic Sentiment (expected -5.8 vs -0.5 prior)

  • Germany: ZEW Current Conditions (expected -70.5 vs -62.9 prior)
  • Eurozone: ZEW Inflation Expectations (expected -11.2 vs -8.5 prior)

12:15 PM GMT, US: ADP Employment Change (previous 39.25K)

12:30 PM GMT, US: Retail Sales MoM (expected 1.4% vs 0.6% prior)

  • US: Core Retail Sales MoM (expected 1.4% vs 0.5% prior)
  • US: Retail Sales YoY (previous 3.71%)

1:55 PM GMT, US: Redbook Index YoY (previous 7%)

3 PM GMT, US: Pending Home Sales MoM (expected 0.5% vs 1.8% prior)

  • US: Business Inventories MoM (expected 0.3% vs -0.1% prior)
  • US: Pending Home Sales Index (72.1)

9:30 PM GMT, US: API Weekly Gasoline Inventories (expected +0.626M)

  • US: API Weekly Distillate Inventories (expected -3.4M)
  • US: API Weekly Cushing Inventories (expected -1.7M)
  • US: API Weekly Crude Oil Inventories (expected +6.1M)

Central bank speakers

07:30 AM GMT: Nagel (ECB)
08;00 AM GMT:  de Guindos (ECB)
09:30 AM GMT: Koch (ECB) and Rehn (ECB)
3 PM GMT:  Waller (Fed)
5:15 PM GMT: Tschudin (SNB)
7:30 PM GMT: Waller (Fed)

EURUSD, H1 interval

Source: xStation5

21 April 2026, 7:32 AM

GBPUSD slightly up after stronger than expected UK labour market data
21 April 2026, 6:49 AM

Morning wrap: Wall Street gains amid hopes of renewed US–Iran talks🗽
20 April 2026, 6:58 PM

Daily Summary: Geopolitical tensions are back; markets in risk-off mode💡
20 April 2026, 2:36 PM

US OPEN: Return of geopolitical concerns hits markets 💥
Economic reports
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