Economic Calendar: Inflationary Pressure in Germany and Canada Alongside Poland's Economic Data Pack

Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to drive market sentiment, with reports of U.S. strikes on targets in Iran pushing Brent crude oil prices above the $90 per barrel threshold. At the same time, ongoing tech sector corrections in the U.S. maintain cautious trading across European equity markets while lending underlying support to the U.S. dollar.

Today's economic agenda features critical inflation metrics and real economy indicators. Investors will focus closely on German Producer Price Index (PPI) figures alongside Polish PPI and output metrics, culminating in Canada's consumer inflation (CPI) release. These data points are expected to trigger heightened volatility across CAD pairs, European equity benchmarks, and fixed-income markets.

Key Releases from the Asian Session

The People's Bank of China kept its 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rates unchanged at 3.00% and 3.50% respectively, fully aligning with consensus expectations.

New Zealand's trade balance for June printed at 23M NZD, underperforming the forecasted 250M NZD.

Trading activity in Japan was closed due to the Marine Day public holiday.

Calendar for today

08:00 Germany - Producer Price Index MoM June. Konsensus: 0.3%. Poprzedni odczyt: -0.2%.

08:00 Germany - Producer Price Index YoY June. Konsensus: 2.2%. Poprzedni odczyt: 1.9%.

09:30 Poland - Sold Industrial Output YoY June. Konsensus: 4.1%. Poprzedni odczyt: 7.2%.

09:30 Poland - Producer Price Index YoY June. Konsensus: 2.4%. Poprzedni odczyt: 1.6%.

09:30 Poland - Construction and Assembly Production YoY June. Konsensus: 3.9%. Poprzedni odczyt: 5.0%.

09:30 Poland - Average Corporate Gross Wages YoY June. Konsensus: 5.8%. Poprzedni odczyt: 5.6%.

09:30 Poland - Corporate Employment YoY June. Konsensus: -0.9%. Poprzedni odczyt: -0.9%.

14:30 Canada - Consumer Price Index MoM June. Konsensus: 1.0%. Poprzedni odczyt: -0.2%.

14:30 Canada - Consumer Price Index YoY June. Konsensus: 3.2%. Poprzedni odczyt: 2.9%.

16:00 USA - Conference Board Leading Index June. Konsensus: 0.1%. Poprzedni odczyt: -0.1%.

Earnings Calendar

Ryanair Holdings - Before market open

Crown Holdings - After market close

Steel Dynamics - After market close

Zions Bancorporation - After market close

W.R. Berkley - After market close

3 Markets to Watch