Economic calendar: Investors await Nvidia’s earnings 📌

8:27 AM 27 August 2025

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light and does not feature any major events, except for the EIA report on weekly crude oil inventories.

However, investors will be closely watching a different release — Nvidia’s quarterly earnings. The company has a fiscal year shifted by one month, which means its results come later than most Wall Street firms. Today, after the U.S. market close, we will learn the results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Later in the day, a detailed pre-earnings analysis will be published on our website.

Today’s calendar:

11:00 AM BST, France - France Jobseekers Total for July:

  • previous 2,980.6K;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Wholesale Sales for July:

  • previous 0.7% MoM;

03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data:

  • Gasoline Inventories: forecast -2.500M; previous -2.720M;
  • EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: forecast 1.100M; previous 2.343M;
  • Crude Oil Inventories: forecast -2.000M; previous -6.014M;
Market News

28.08.2025
15:21

🥈Silver rallies nearly 1%

Silver is testing levels around $39 per ounce today, reaching its highest price since July 25. The precious metal’s price has gained more than 1%...

 13:51

BREAKING: Nvidia in talks with US to sell Blackwell in China 🗽Shares react

According to Fox News report, Nvidia is now in talks with the US to sell Blackwell AI chip to China. The source of that information is the NVIDIA's...

 13:39

BREAKING: EURUSD gains after higher than expected US GDP data 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q2): actual 3.3% QoQ; forecast 3.0% QoQ; previous -0.5% QoQ; GDP Price Index (Q2):...
