  
8:41 AM · 2 June 2026

Economic Calendar: Key readings on the schedule (02.06.2026)

The beginning of the week brought further news from the Middle East, which weighed on the rise in energy commodity prices. Today, we are observing a certain retracement in this regard.

Today, attention may finally shift toward macroeconomic data, driven by the Eurozone HICP inflation (10:00 AM) and JOLTS data from the US labor market (3:00 PM).

Asian Session

  • South Korean CPI inflation rose to 3.1% in May, its highest level since March 2024, increasing the likelihood of a rate hike at the upcoming BoK meeting (July 16).
    • The country's current account surplus also increased (to a record level of $37.3 billion). This was largely due to a massive surge in exports (up 53.2% y/y) driven by the semiconductor sector boom.
  • On the other hand, Australia recorded its largest current account deficit in history ($19.4 billion). It was primarily driven by a massive spike in imports fueled by large-scale investments in data center infrastructure.
    • It is also worth noting the announced 5.97% increase in the national minimum wage and a 4.75% increase in sector (“award”) specific wages. Australia has over 100 "awards" – each with separate minimum terms of employment and pay (separate minimum rates for hospitality, construction, IT, etc.).

Macroeconomic Calendar

Eurozone: HICP Inflation (May)

  • Time: 11:00 AM
  • Consensus: 3.2%
  • Previous reading: 3%

Poland: Interest Rate Decision

  • Time: Afternoon hours
  • Consensus: Pause

United States: JOLTS Data (April)

  • Time: 4:00 PM
  • Consensus: 6.860M
  • Previous reading: 6.866M

Earnings

  • Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US)
  • Dollar General (DG.US)
  • Victoria’s Secret (VSCO.US)
  • GitLab (GTLB.US)
  • Ulta Beauty (ULTA.US)

3 Markets to Watch

  • US Dollar (USD) – Ahead of us is the release of JOLTS data (4:00 PM), the first of the significant US labor market readings scheduled for this week.
  • Euro (EUR) – May inflation data should not come as a major surprise (as we previously received readings from individual Eurozone economies), but it could seal the ECB's June interest rate hike.
  • Crude Oil and LNG – Headlines regarding the situation in the Middle East remain highly inconsistent, so it is very possible we face another day of elevated volatility in commodities.

Michał Jóźwiak, Financial Markets Analyst at XT

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