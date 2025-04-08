Read more
XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: Light macro calendar; markets await progress in U.S.-China talks

7:57 AM 8 April 2025
  • European indices are gaining between 0.5% and 0.9% ahead of the market open on the Old Continent
  • U.S. index futures are up around 1%, while the VIX is retreating by nearly 4%
  • Today’s session features only secondary macroeconomic data, including Canada’s Ivey PMI and U.S. API crude oil inventory changes

Market sentiment is slightly more positive today, although the macro calendar is very light and unlikely to drive major moves across financial markets. Investors remain hopeful that the 50% tariffs on China, announced by President Trump, will not come into effect before April 9, and that the two countries will eventually reach an agreement. However, recent comments from China offer little optimism for such an outcome. Today, China’s Ministry of Commerce stated that it would never accept "blackmailing". In such a scenario, market fears could quickly return if no signs of progress emerge in Washington-Beijing negotiations.

Macro Data Schedule:

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

  • 10:00 AM GMT: France, Trade Balance: -5.65 billion euros vs. -6.54 billion euros expected

  • 03:00 PM GMT: Canada, Ivey PMI: 53.2 vs. 55.3 expected

  • 09:40 PM GMT: United States, API Crude Oil Inventories: previous reading +6.03 million barrels

Central Bank Speeches:

  • 10:30 AM GMT: Luis de Guindos (European Central Bank)

  • 7 PM GMT: Mary Daly (Federal Reserve)

Share:
Back

Market News

09.04.2025
12:05

BREAKING: China to impose additional tariffs to the 84% in total on US goods 📌💣

China Finance Ministry: To impose additional tariffs on US goods from April 10. China Finance Ministry: To impose additional tariffs to 84% in total...

 10:44

US coal stocks surge on Trump executive order 📈 Peabody Energy up 17% in pre-market

Shares of Peabody Energy (BTS.US) and other U.S. coal companies are rising today in pre-market trading, as President Trump signed executive orders aimed...

 10:22

CHN.cash rebound 6.7% as markets await US-China negotiations and Beijing stimulus 📈

Contracts on the Chinese HSCEI Index (CHN.cash) are rising by nearly 7% today, as the market anticipates that the blow from the 104% tariffs on China will...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits