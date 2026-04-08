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7:32 AM · 8 April 2026

Economic calendar: macro data in the shadow of TACO 🔎

Today’s calendar is exceptionally light. The only releases worth noting today are the EIA oil inventory change and the minutes from the March FOMC meeting.

The focus of the markets remains on developments in the Middle East conflict, and more specifically whether the parties can reach an agreement within a short negotiation window. As a result, we are seeing strong TACO-related moves in the market, meaning macroeconomic data releases will be of secondary importance.

Detailed calendar for the day:

8 April 2026, 6:34 AM

Morning wrap (08.04.2026)
7 April 2026, 4:35 PM

NY Fed survey signals inflation spike in the US🗽EURUSD at 1.157
7 April 2026, 9:05 AM

BREAKING: EURUSD ticks up after Eurozone Services PMI data 💡
7 April 2026, 7:22 AM

Economic Calendar: “Deadline” for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz
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