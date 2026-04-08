Economic calendar: macro data in the shadow of TACO 🔎

Today’s calendar is exceptionally light. The only releases worth noting today are the EIA oil inventory change and the minutes from the March FOMC meeting.
The focus of the markets remains on developments in the Middle East conflict, and more specifically whether the parties can reach an agreement within a short negotiation window. As a result, we are seeing strong TACO-related moves in the market, meaning macroeconomic data releases will be of secondary importance.
Detailed calendar for the day:
Morning wrap (08.04.2026)
NY Fed survey signals inflation spike in the US🗽EURUSD at 1.157
BREAKING: EURUSD ticks up after Eurozone Services PMI data 💡
Economic Calendar: “Deadline” for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz