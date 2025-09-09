Read more

Economic calendar: Markets await PPI and CPI data later this week 💲

7:19 AM 9 September 2025

Today’s macroeconomic calendar does not include any major releases that could impact global financial markets. One of the more important events will be Hungary’s CPI release, as well as speeches from SNB Chairman Schlegel and Bundesbank’s Nagel.

Detailed calendar of the day:

12:30 PM BST, Germany - German Buba President Nagel Speaks

12:50 PM BST, Switzerland - SNB Vice Chairman Schlegel Speaks

 

Share:
Back

Market News

11.09.2025
08:03

Chart of the Day - Bitcoin (11.09.2025)

Yesterday, Bitcoin broke through its short-term resistance around $113,000, simultaneously breaching the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its most recent...

 07:07

Economic Calendar: Will CPI Inflation Surprise?

Today's key event is undoubtedly the US CPI inflation release at 1:30 PM BST, which could determine the size of the Fed's rate cut. The market...

 06:46

Morning wrap (11.09.2025)

Asian markets are mostly performing well. The CHN.cash index is up 0.75%, while CH50cash has risen a more pronounced 2.0%. The JP225 contract has...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits