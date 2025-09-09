Economic calendar: Markets await PPI and CPI data later this week 💲

Today’s macroeconomic calendar does not include any major releases that could impact global financial markets. One of the more important events will be Hungary’s CPI release, as well as speeches from SNB Chairman Schlegel and Bundesbank’s Nagel.
Detailed calendar of the day:
12:30 PM BST, Germany - German Buba President Nagel Speaks
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
12:50 PM BST, Switzerland - SNB Vice Chairman Schlegel Speaks