6:56 AM · 7 November 2025

Economic calendar: Canadian labor market data and FED speakers 🔎

Today’s economic calendar is relatively light. We still don’t have government economic releases, and the U.S. government shutdown has already lasted a record-long period.

The most important items today will likely be public speeches by Fed officials. We’ll hear from Williams of the New York Fed and Fed Vice Chair Jefferson. In addition, we’ll get labor market data from Canada which, while important, will have a limited impact on global financial markets. Next, we’ll see the University of Michigan inflation expectations report.

Detailed calendar for the day:

08:00 AM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

11:00 AM GMT, United States - FOMC Member JeffersonSpeaks

12:00 PM GMT, Germany - German Buba President Nagel Speaks

01:30 PM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB's Elderson Speaks

01:30 PM GMT, Canada - Employment Data for October:

  • Full Employment Change: previous 106.1K;
  • Employment Change: forecast -5.0K; previous 60.4K;
  • Part Time Employment Change: previous -45.6K;
  • Unemployment Rate: forecast 7.1%; previous 7.1%;
  • Participation Rate: previous 65.2%;
  • Avg hourly wages Permanent employee: previous 3.6%;

03:00 PM GMT, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for November:

  • Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: previous 4.6%;
  • Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: previous 3.9%;
  • Michigan Consumer Expectations: forecast 50.3; previous 50.3;
  • Michigan Consumer Sentiment: forecast 53.0; previous 53.6;
  • Michigan Current Conditions: forecast 59.2; previous 58.6;

03:15 PM GMT, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks

 

 

 

