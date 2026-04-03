Economic Calendar: NFP Data Overshadowed by the Holiday Break

- We are kicking off the final trading session of the week ahead of the long Easter weekend.
- For this reason, trading on most markets will largely come to a standstill today. The same will be true on Monday, with the exception of the U.S.
- However, the volatility seen in today’s session may encounter some resistance at 2:30 p.m., when key March NFP data from the U.S. economy is released.
See the detailed macroeconomic calendar for today below:
Gold surges 2% amid weakening US Dollar 📈
War-related shifts in the Forex market: USD plummets 💥; AUD, NZD and the CHF rebound 🚀
NZDUSD: hawkish RBNZ decision and TACO trade support the NZD 🚀
Oil plunges 10% 📉