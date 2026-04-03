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7:20 AM · 3 April 2026

Economic Calendar: NFP Data Overshadowed by the Holiday Break

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  • We are kicking off the final trading session of the week ahead of the long Easter weekend.
  • For this reason, trading on most markets will largely come to a standstill today. The same will be true on Monday, with the exception of the U.S.
  • However, the volatility seen in today’s session may encounter some resistance at 2:30 p.m., when key March NFP data from the U.S. economy is released.

See the detailed macroeconomic calendar for today below:

8 April 2026, 10:32 AM

Gold surges 2% amid weakening US Dollar 📈
8 April 2026, 9:47 AM

War-related shifts in the Forex market: USD plummets 💥; AUD, NZD and the CHF rebound 🚀
8 April 2026, 9:23 AM

NZDUSD: hawkish RBNZ decision and TACO trade support the NZD 🚀
8 April 2026, 9:21 AM

Oil plunges 10% 📉
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