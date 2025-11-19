Read more
6:42 AM · 19 November 2025

Economic calendar: Nvidia and Fed Minutes in the spotlight

EUR/GBP
Forex
-
-
Nvidia
Stocks
NVDA.US, NVIDIA Corp
-
-
USDIDX
Indices
-
-
  • Markets in mixed mood ahead of Nvidia results
  • The calendar will be completed by FOMC minutes.
  • API data yesterday pointed to a large increase in US oil inventories; will EIA data confirm this?

Wednesday's session on international financial markets may prove crucial in determining the overall market sentiment for the rest of the week, and perhaps even longer, given that today we will see Nvidia's quarterly report and the FOMC minutes from the last meeting on interest rates.

At a time when the stock market is dominated by pullbacks, pushing indices to important psychological support levels, Nvidia's results may determine whether investors' doubts about the AI sector are justified or whether the company's strong performance will manage to keep the markets afloat.

The situation is slightly different when it comes to the FOMC minutes, as they are unlikely to change the current expectations of a pause by the Fed in December, but they may still provide some important insights into the mood of US central bankers.

In Europe, attention will focus on inflation data from the United Kingdom and the Eurozone.

Key macroeconomic data for the day (CET time):

08:00, United Kingdom - inflation data for October:

  • Core CPI: forecast 3.4% y/y; previous 3.5% y/y;
  • Retail Price Index (RPI): forecast 4.3% y/y; previous 4.5% y/y;
  • Core CPI: forecast 0.4% m/m; previous 0.0% m/m;
  • CPI index: forecast 3.5% y/y; previously 3.8% y/y;

09:00, Eurozone - European Central Bank meeting on monetary policy

11:00, Eurozone - inflation data for October:

  • HICP index, excluding energy and food: forecast 2.4% y/y; previously 2.4% y/y;
  • Core CPI: forecast 2.4% y/y; previous 2.4% y/y;
  • Core CPI: forecast 0.3% m/m; previous 0.1% m/m;
  • CPI index: forecast 2.1% y/y; previously 2.2% y/y;
  • CPI index: forecast 0.2% m/m; previous 0.1% m/m;
  • CPI excluding tobacco: previously 0.1% m/m;
  • CPI excluding tobacco: previously 2.2% y/y;
  • HICP index, excluding energy and food: forecast 0.2% m/m; previous 0.1% m/m;

16:30, United States - EIA report:

  • Crude oil inventories: forecast -1,900M; previous 6,413M;
  • Crude oil processing by refineries – EIA data (t/t): previously 0.717M;
  • Crude oil imports: previously 0.849M;
  • Crude oil inventories in Cushing: previously -0.346M;
  • Production of distilled fuels: previously 0.319M;
  • Weekly distillate prices according to the EIA: previously -0.637M;
  • Petrol production: previously 0.102M;
  • Petrol stocks: previously -0.945M;
  • Weekly refinery utilisation rates – EIA data (week-on-week): previously 3.4%;

20:00, United States - Speech by FOMC member Williams

20:00, United States - FOMC meeting minutes

21 November 2025, 3:02 PM

BREAKING: UoM report suggests a decline in inflation expectations 📌
21 November 2025, 2:47 PM

BREAKING: US PMI beats expectations slightly; EURUSD with no reaction 📌
21 November 2025, 10:39 AM

DE40: European tech and defence stocks sell-off
21 November 2025, 9:31 AM

BREAKING: Mixed results for the UK PMI index. GBPUSD muted

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits