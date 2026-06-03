Economic calendar: PMI reports and the US labor market in the spotlight 🔎

Global markets are entering the session in an environment of strong risk appetite, driven by record highs in the S&P 500 and MSCI ACWI, as well as a rally in semiconductor stocks. At the same time, sentiment remains fragile due to tensions in the Middle East, which continue to support oil prices and increase volatility in commodity markets. In Asia, attention was drawn to weaker Australian GDP data, a strong increase in China’s Caixin Services PMI, and the stabilization of Japan’s Services PMI around the 50-point threshold.

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is primarily focused on services-sector data from Europe and the United States, as well as developments in the US labor market. Key releases for the dollar, bond markets, and equity indices include the ADP employment report, the ISM Services PMI, factory orders data, and the Fed’s Beige Book.

Key events of the day: