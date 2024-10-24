Economic calendar: preliminary PMI reports from Europe and the US 📃

Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several interesting entries. Investors will primarily learn the preliminary PMI reports for October for European countries and the USA. Weekly U.S. jobless claims data will also be released, along with U.S. new home sales data.

The key event will, of course, be the PMI reports. Preliminary data for October will be released for France, Germany, the Eurozone, the UK, and the USA. Expectations point to persistently low manufacturing PMI readings for Eurozone countries and high readings for the services sector. In the UK, both reports are expected to show solid results above the 50-point threshold (manufacturing at 51.4; services at 52.4). U.S. PMI expectations suggest even greater divergence between sectors. The services sector is expected to reach a strong 55 points, while manufacturing is forecast to remain in contraction territory at 47.5.

Detailed schedule for the day:

08:15 AM BST, France - PMI Data for October:

HCOB France Services PMI: forecast 49.8; previous 49.6;

HCOB France Composite PMI: forecast 49.0; previous 48.6;

HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: forecast 44.9; previous 44.6;

08:30 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for October:

HCOB Germany Services PMI: forecast 50.6; previous 50.6;

HCOB Germany Composite PMI: forecast 47.6; previous 47.5;

HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: forecast 40.7; previous 40.6;

09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for October:

HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: forecast 45.1; previous 45.0;

HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: forecast 49.8; previous 49.6;

HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: forecast 51.5; previous 51.4;

09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for October:

S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI: forecast 52.3; previous 52.4;

S&P Global/CIPS UK Composite PMI: forecast 52.6; previous 52.6;

S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI: forecast 51.5; previous 51.5;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data:

Initial Jobless Claims: forecast 243K; previous 241K;

Continuing Jobless Claims: forecast 1,880K; previous 1,867K;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Building Permits for September:

forecast -2.9% MoM; previous 4.6% MoM;

forecast 1.428M; previous 1.470M;

02:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Mann Speaks

02:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Deputy Governor Woods Speaks

02:30 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for October:

S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 55.0; previous 55.2;

S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: forecast 47.5; previous 47.3;

03:00 PM BST, United States - New Home Sales for September:

previous -4.7% MoM;

forecast 719K; previous 716K;

04:00 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB McCaul Speaks

04:20 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks

06:00 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Lane Speaks

08:45 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks