Read more
XTB Online Trading

​​​​​​​Economic calendar: retail sales in the background of rising Middle East conflict 🔎

7:25 AM 17 June 2025

The key macroeconomic report today will be the release of U.S. retail sales data for May. The consensus expects a drop of as much as 0.5% MoM, compared to a 0.1% MoM increase in April.

Later, we will also see the industrial production report for May, which is expected to rise by 0.1% MoM, compared to 0.0% MoM in April.

Detailed calendar for the day:

10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW for June:

  • Current Conditions: forecast -74.0; previous -82.0;
  • Economic Sentiment: forecast 34.8; previous 25.2;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Retail Sales Data for May:

  • Retail Sales: previous 5.16% YoY;
  • Retail Sales: forecast -0.5% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
  • Core Retail Sales: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
  • Import Price Index: forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
  • Export Price Index: forecast -0.1% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

02:15 PM BST, United States - Manufacturing Production for May:

  • forecast 0.1% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM;

02:15 PM BST, United States - Industrial Production for May:

  • Industrial Production: forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
  • Industrial Production: previous 1.49% YoY;
Share:
Back

Market News

18.06.2025
20:04

Daily summary: Fed holds rates, oil drops after Trump’s comments 📣📃

U.S. indices ended the day in negative territory following the press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who struck a slightly more hawkish tone. The...

 19:34

(LIVE) Fed chair Powell press conference

US Federal Reserve hold interest rates unchanged at 4.5%. Now the Fed chair Powell comments on US economy and monetary policy. Here is the breakdown: Fed...

 19:25

US100 edges lower after Fed decision 📉

The Federal Reserve did not surprise investors and decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 4.25%–4.5%. More importantly, however, the Fed revised...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits