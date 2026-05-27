Economic Calendar: Richmond Fed Index and interesting companies' results ahead 🔎

Global markets remain influenced by two opposing forces: hawkish signals from central banks and optimism surrounding the technology sector. US500 and US100 closed the session at record highs, supported by strong gains in semiconductor companies, including Micron Technology. At the same time, central banks continue to warn that the fight against inflation is not over.

In the commodities market, developments in the Middle East remain key. The prospect of improving US–Iran relations and a possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has reduced the geopolitical premium in the oil market. WTI has pulled back toward the 91–92 USD per barrel range.

What has already happened?

Macro releases

The RBNZ kept the OCR rate at 2.25%, but the decision was highly hawkish. The committee vote ended in a 3–3 tie, with Governor Anna Breman’s deciding vote keeping rates unchanged. NZD strengthened significantly after the decision.

Australia’s CPI inflation slowed to 4.2% y/y from 4.6% previously, below the 4.4% consensus. At the same time, core inflation rose to 3.4% y/y, pointing to persistent price pressures.

The Bank of Japan maintained its readiness for further policy tightening, although it continues to monitor the impact of geopolitical tensions on the economy.

What is coming today?

Key macro releases

08:45, France – consumer confidence; Consensus: 85, previous: 84.

13:00, US – MBA mortgage market data. The market will focus on 30-year mortgage rates and the weekly change in mortgage applications.

16:00, US – Richmond Fed manufacturing index; Consensus: 4, previous: 3.

22:30, US – API crude oil inventories report. The previous reading showed a decline in inventories of 9.1 million barrels.

Key corporate events