Economic Calendar: Richmond Fed Index and interesting companies' results ahead 🔎

Global markets remain influenced by two opposing forces: hawkish signals from central banks and optimism surrounding the technology sector. US500 and US100 closed the session at record highs, supported by strong gains in semiconductor companies, including Micron Technology. At the same time, central banks continue to warn that the fight against inflation is not over.
In the commodities market, developments in the Middle East remain key. The prospect of improving US–Iran relations and a possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has reduced the geopolitical premium in the oil market. WTI has pulled back toward the 91–92 USD per barrel range.
What has already happened?
Macro releases
- The RBNZ kept the OCR rate at 2.25%, but the decision was highly hawkish. The committee vote ended in a 3–3 tie, with Governor Anna Breman’s deciding vote keeping rates unchanged. NZD strengthened significantly after the decision.
- Australia’s CPI inflation slowed to 4.2% y/y from 4.6% previously, below the 4.4% consensus. At the same time, core inflation rose to 3.4% y/y, pointing to persistent price pressures.
- The Bank of Japan maintained its readiness for further policy tightening, although it continues to monitor the impact of geopolitical tensions on the economy.
What is coming today?
Key macro releases
- 08:45, France – consumer confidence; Consensus: 85, previous: 84.
- 13:00, US – MBA mortgage market data. The market will focus on 30-year mortgage rates and the weekly change in mortgage applications.
- 16:00, US – Richmond Fed manufacturing index; Consensus: 4, previous: 3.
- 22:30, US – API crude oil inventories report. The previous reading showed a decline in inventories of 9.1 million barrels.
Key corporate events
- US, before the session: earnings will be released by companies including PDD Holdings, Dick's Sporting Goods, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Bank of Montreal.
- US, after the session: reports will be published by Salesforce, HP, Marvell Technology, Nutanix, and Agilent Technologies.
Morning wrap (27.05.2026)
ملخص اليوم: قطاع أشباه الموصلات يدعم معنويات ناسداك رغم ارتفاع أسعار النفط؛ ومؤشر داو جونز الصناعي يتخلف عن الركب
Russia is losing the war for the oil market
BREAKING: US100 jumps above 30,000 points amid euphoria on semiconductor stocks📈