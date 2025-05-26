Read more
XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: Tariff talks in focus with U.S., U.K. markets closed (26.05.2025)

7:25 AM 26 May 2025

Following Donald Trump’s move on Friday, trade negotiations between the EU and the U.S. will remain the key focus for markets in the coming hours. 

Overnight, the 50% tariffs on all EU goods have been postponed until the conclusion of official trade talks (i.e., until July 9). However, potential comments from the European Commission, the White House, or ECB President Christine Lagarde could drive volatility during today’s session, especially in the currency markets. 

That said, market activity is expected to remain limited due to a lack of macroeconomic data releases and the bank holiday in the U.S. and the U.K.

 

Economic calendar for today:

07:30 AM BST, Switzerland - Employment Data:

  • Employment Level (Q1): previous 5.534M;

02:30 PM BST, Germany - German Buba President Nagel Speaks

03:30 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks

Share:
Back

Market News

27.05.2025
13:32

BREAKING: Durable Goods Orders drops over 6% on a monthly basis 📌

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Goods Orders Non Defense Ex Air for April: actual -1.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; 01:30 PM GMT, United...

 12:35

Tesla experiences a significant sales decline in Europe 📢

Data from the ACEA (the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association) report indicates a sharp drop in Tesla's sales in Europe in April 2025....

 12:15

Gold loses -1.4% pressured by strong risk appetite 📉

Gold pulls back nearly -1.4% today amid rising Wall Street indices and a strengthening U.S. dollar (USDIDX), which is gaining over 0.4% despite a 4 basis...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits