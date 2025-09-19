Economic calendar: Trump - Xi call, Fed's Miran speech and Canadian retail sales data in focus

- Canadian Retail Sales Data as Key Macro Event
- Donald Trump’s Call with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping in Wall Street’s Spotlight
- U.S. indices edge lower on the final trading day of the week; the dollar strengthens
With today’s light macro calendar, market attention is set to focus on individual U.S. companies (FedEx shares are up more than 5% after earnings) as well as Donald Trump’s scheduled call with Xi Jinping. Officially, the discussion is said to center on TikTok, but unofficially, it may go beyond the “standard script,” prompting Wall Street to closely listen for any signals that could hint at a lasting thaw between Washington and Beijing. Markets await also for Trump nominee and Federal Reserve member Miran speech, which may provide more details about US monetary policy in the future (after the Jerome Powell).
Economic Calendar
12:30 PM GMT – Canadian retail sales for August: expected -0.8% vs. 1.5% previously (-0.6% m/m vs. 1.9% previously)
1 PM GMT – Trump–Xi call
3 PM GMT – Speech by Fed’s Miran
6:30 PM GMT – Speech by Fed’s Daly
8 PM GMT – Settlement of U.S. futures and options contracts