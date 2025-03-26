Read more
Economic calendar: U.S. durable goods orders as the report of the day 📌

7:52 AM 26 March 2025

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is rather uninteresting. The most important publication that markets may pay attention to is the U.S. durable goods orders report.

In addition, the weekly oil inventory report will be released, and we will hear opinions from several FOMC members, including Kashkari and Musalem, regarding the current state of the U.S. economy. Nevertheless, this week’s publications are not significant for the global financial market. Therefore, investors' attention is mainly focused on U.S. trade policy and the upcoming plan to implement reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

Detailed calendar of the day:

12:30 PM GMT, United States - Durable Goods for February:

  • Core Durable Goods Orders: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
  • Durable Goods Orders: forecast -1.1% MoM; previous 3.1% MoM;
  • Durables Excluding Defense: previous 3.5% MoM;

02:00 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks

02:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data:

  • Crude Oil Inventories: forecast 1.500M; previous 1.745M;
  • Gasoline Inventories: previous -0.527M;
  • EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: previous -2.812M;
