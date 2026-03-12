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7:24 AM · 12 March 2026

Economic Calendar: U.S. Unemployment Claims in spotlight (12.03.2025)

Today, investors will be closely watching U.S. unemployment claims, which, combined with yesterday’s CPI reading and tomorrow’s PCE report, will provide a more complete picture of the labor market and inflationary pressures. Stable or declining claims could ease concerns about the labor market and potentially influence expectations for Fed policy, while higher numbers might fuel expectations of further rate hikes. Beyond the U.S., market attention is also focused on data from Turkey, Poland, India, Canada, and New Zealand, which offer a broader view of economic activity and trends in production, retail sales, and foreign trade.

Economi Calendar (CET)

  • Turkey

    • 12:00 – Interest Rate Decision, March:

      • Benchmark – one-week rate: 37.00%

      • Lending – overnight rate: 40.00%

      • Deposit – overnight rate: 35.50%

      • Liquidity rate: 43.00%

  • United Kingdom

    • 10:30 – Public speech by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey

  • India

    • 11:30 – CPI Inflation (y/y), February: 3.1% (forecast: 2.75%)

  • USA

    • 13:30 – Foreign Trade, January:

      • Trade Balance: -66.6 bn (forecast: -70.3 bn)

      • Exports: 287.3 bn USD

      • Imports: 357.6 bn USD

    • 13:30 – Initial Jobless Claims, week: 215k (forecast: 213k)

    • 13:30 – Building Permits, January: 1,408k (forecast: 1,455k)

    • 13:30 – Housing Starts, January: 1,350k (forecast: 1,404k)

    • 15:30 – Weekly Natural Gas Change, week: -42 bn (previous: -132 bn)

    • 16:00 – Public speech by Fed Board Member Michelle Bowman

  • Canada

    • 13:30 – Building Permits (m/m), January: -1.1% (forecast: 6.8%)

    • 13:30 – Wholesale Sales (m/m), January: -0.5% (forecast: 2%)

    • 13:30 – Foreign Trade Balance (CAD), January: -0.95 bn (forecast: -1.31 bn)

  • New Zealand

    • 22:30 – Manufacturing PMI, February: 55.2

13 March 2026, 3:12 PM

BREAKING: Mixed JOLTS & University of Michigan data❓
13 March 2026, 1:05 PM

BREAKING: Canada Labor market keeps deteriorating 📉
13 March 2026, 12:41 PM

BREAKING: PCE in lane, GDP growth slows down! 🔥🚨
13 March 2026, 7:06 AM

Economic Calendar: U.S. PCE Reading in the Spotlight!
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