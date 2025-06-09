Economic calendar: US-China Trade Meeting and US wholesales sales in market spotlight

- Stock indices show limited volatility; U.S. optimism holds after Friday's gains
- A U.S. delegation including Bessent, Lutnick, and Greer is set to meet with their Chinese counterparts today to discuss trade negotiations.
- Secondary data from the U.S. economy includes wholesale inventories and sales. Meanwhile, EURUSD is up 0.3% in early Monday trading.
Today’s macro calendar is very light, but the market will be focused on three key events scheduled for the day. The most important is the high-level trade talks between the U.S. and China. China has agreed to ease export restrictions on rare earth metals, which can be considered a significant success and a gesture toward Washington.
The second key event is a speech by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a tech conference in London. The third is Apple’s developer conference, where new product announcements may be made — particularly for the iPhone and Mac product lines.
Economic Calendar
2 PM GMT – USA, Wholesale Sales for May: expected +0.2% vs. +0.6% in April
2 PM GMT – USA, Change in Wholesale Inventories for May: expected 0% vs. 0% in April
3 PM GMT – USA, Inflation Expectations – NY Fed Survey
Central Bankers Speeches
9 AM GMT – ECB’s Elderson
