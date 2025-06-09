Read more
XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: US-China Trade Meeting and US wholesales sales in market spotlight

8:43 AM 9 June 2025
  • Stock indices show limited volatility; U.S. optimism holds after Friday's gains
  • A U.S. delegation including Bessent, Lutnick, and Greer is set to meet with their Chinese counterparts today to discuss trade negotiations.
  • Secondary data from the U.S. economy includes wholesale inventories and sales. Meanwhile, EURUSD is up 0.3% in early Monday trading.

Today’s macro calendar is very light, but the market will be focused on three key events scheduled for the day. The most important is the high-level trade talks between the U.S. and China. China has agreed to ease export restrictions on rare earth metals, which can be considered a significant success and a gesture toward Washington.

The second key event is a speech by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a tech conference in London. The third is Apple’s developer conference, where new product announcements may be made — particularly for the iPhone and Mac product lines.

Economic Calendar

  • 2 PM GMT – USA, Wholesale Sales for May: expected +0.2% vs. +0.6% in April

  • 2 PM GMT – USA, Change in Wholesale Inventories for May: expected 0% vs. 0% in April

  • 3 PM GMT – USA, Inflation Expectations – NY Fed Survey

Central Bankers Speeches

  • 9 AM GMT – ECB’s Elderson

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

10.06.2025
15:01

TSMC achieved nearly 40% revenue growth in May 📈

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) reported its May revenues, achieving a 39.6% year-over-year increase, totaling $10.7 billion. The company continues...

 15:00

US Open: Wall Street tries to extend growth momentum 📈Tesla gains 2.5%

So far, very limited comments from the U.S.-China talks suggest positive progress, as indicated by both sides. The market remains optimistic about the...

 13:40

UK100 gains. 0.7% close to the ATH zone 📈Rolls-Royce up 2% on nuclear reactors contract

Futures on FTSE 100 (UK100) are rising almost 0.7% today, supported today by weaker than expected UK macro readings, especially from the labor market. UK's...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits