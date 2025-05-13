Read more
XTB Online Trading

Economic Calendar: US Inflation, UK Labor Data, and German Sentiment in Focus (14.05.2025)

6:40 AM 13 May 2025

Today's economic calendar features critical US inflation data, UK employment figures, and German economic sentiment readings. Markets will closely watch US CPI numbers for insights into how the recent US-China tariff reductions might affect inflation trends, especially after the Fed maintained rates at last week's meeting. 

 

Key Economic Data (BST)

07:00 - UK Employment Data

  • UK Average Earnings Index +Bonus (Mar): 5.2% vs Forecast 5.6%
  • UK Claimant Count Change (Apr): 22.3K vs Previous 18.7K
  • UK Employment Change 3M/3M (MoM) (Mar): 120K vs Previous 206K
  • UK Unemployment Rate (Mar): 4.5% vs Previous 4.4%

09:45 - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks

10:00 - German ZEW Sentiment Surveys (May)

  • German ZEW Current Conditions (May): -77.0 vs Previous -81.2
  • German ZEW Economic Sentiment (May): 10.7 vs Previous -14.0
  • Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment (May): -3.5 vs Previous -18.5

13:30 - US Consumer Price Index (Apr)

  • US CPI (YoY) (Apr): 2.4% vs Previous 2.4%
  • US CPI (MoM) (Apr): 0.3% vs Previous -0.1%
  • US Core CPI (YoY) (Apr): 2.8% vs Previous 2.8%
  • US Core CPI (MoM) (Apr): 0.3% vs Previous 0.1%

15:00 - German Bundesbank's Balz Speaks

16:00 - BoE Governor Bailey Speaks

16:00 - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks (Second Appearance)

21:30 - US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock

  • US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: -4.490M vs Previous N/A
Share:
Back

Market News

14.05.2025
17:43

Fed's Jefferson comments the US economy 💵

The U.S. dollar is showing limited volatility today, but several Federal Reserve members continue to comment on the economic outlook and monetary policy...

 15:33

BREAKING: US EIA Crude Oil inventories higher but gasoline stocks drop📊Oil slightly gains

EIA Crude Oil Inventories: 3.454M (Forecast -2.209M, Previous -2.032M) EIA Gasoline Inventories: -1.022M (Forecast -0.938M, Previous 0.188M) EIA...

 15:27

Super Micro Computer Shares Surge on $20 Billion Saudi Deal and Analyst Coverage

Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) shares jumped 15% to $44.7, extending Tuesday's 16% rally following a series of positive developments for the AI server...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits