Eli Lilly's Weight-Loss Pill Shows Promising Results in Key Trial, Stock soars 13%

Eli Lilly announced breakthrough results for its experimental weight-loss pill orforglipron, which demonstrated effectiveness comparable to injectable treatments in a recent clinical trial. Shares surged following the news, positioning Lilly to potentially dominate the rapidly expanding obesity medication market.

Patients in the 40-week trial lost approximately 16 pounds (7.9% of body weight) while taking orforglipron, outperforming the 6% weight loss typically seen with Novo Nordisk's injectable Ozempic. The pill also reduced blood sugar levels by an average of 1.3%, though this fell short of Ozempic's 2.1% reduction.

"The engines of oral weight management are being developed in the United States," said Chief Scientific Officer Dan Skovronsky, noting that patients had not yet reached a weight plateau when the study concluded, suggesting potential for greater long-term weight reduction.

The announcement sent Lilly shares up as much as 13%, while competitors saw significant declines – Novo Nordisk dropped 7.8% and Hims & Hers Health fell 7.2%.

This development represents a major advancement in obesity treatment, as oral medications are considered the next frontier in a market projected to reach $130 billion by decade's end. Lilly plans to submit orforglipron for regulatory approval for weight management by late 2025, with diabetes applications following in 2026.

Eli Lilly (D1)

The stock is trading around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. The RSI is on the verge of forming a higher high, which would confirm a bullish divergence, while the MACD is widening following a bullish crossover.