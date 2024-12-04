Ethereum gains 5% on rising ETF inflows 📈

Ethereum gains 5.5% today, rising above $3800 as investors slowly shift their attention from Bitcoin to Ethereum ETFs. ETFs on Bitcoin recorded net outflows of $457 million last week, vs almost $279 million net inflows to US-based Ethereum ETFs. It's a significant market change, which may signal that Ethereum may still 'lead' the alt-season, as Wall Street 'joins' into the market momentum, with increasing attention to cryptocurrencies 'outside Bitcoin'. Today projects such as Curvedao, Sandbox and Gala gain almost 30% today. Also, bigger cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin or Avalanche gain in the 10% range, while Bitcoin consolidates at $96k level; Algorand and Ripple loses 8% after the huge price appreciation.
Source: xStation5