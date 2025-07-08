Read more

EU ready for trade talks with US and maintains emergency retaliatory package 📌

10:43 AM 8 July 2025

Germany’s finance minister confirmed today that the EU is “ready to retaliate” if trade talks with the U.S. fail, emphasizing that Berlin supports swift countermeasures in the absence of a fair agreement from Washington. He warned that with the deadline approaching, the EU must be prepared to implement safeguards unless the U.S. offers balanced terms—reflecting the EU’s longstanding stance on reciprocal trade treatment.

Current status of negotiations

The European Union and the United States are racing against time to reach a temporary tariff deal that would keep duties on EU exports at the current 10% level. Brussels is pushing for permanent exemptions for high-value sectors such as civilian aircraft, aerospace parts, wine, and spirits. Meanwhile, Washington is demanding reciprocal concessions—especially on cars and metals—and has proposed “compensation quotas” that would allow EU-owned plants in the U.S. to export a limited number of vehicles duty-free.

Negotiators must reach at least a framework agreement by August 1, 2025, or nearly all European goods entering the U.S. will automatically face punitive tariffs of up to 50%, triggering the EU’s already-prepared retaliatory tariff package. Officials on both sides of the Atlantic hope to finalize an outline deal this week to maintain the 10% limit while continuing work toward a full, binding agreement.

EURUSD remains elevated, as news of potential complications in U.S. trade negotiations is weakening the dollar today.

Share:
Back

Market News

09.07.2025
19:17

Daily summary: Big Techs lead Wall Street recovery, Europe rallies, FX muted (09.07.2025)

Wall Street returns to gains as investor concerns over an overly aggressive U.S. trade policy fade and uncertainty over the final deadline for negotiations...

 19:02

BREAKING: EURUSD slightly gains after FOMC minutes release

FOMC minutes from the June Federal Reserve meeting. The market sees today Fed minutes as quite dovish, as some Fed members signalled rate cuts possible...

 16:54

BREAKING: Donald Trump announces new tariffs on the Truth Social📌USDIDX reacts

According to the post of US President Trump on Truth Social, the US will impose these tariffs starting August 1. Will Impose 20% Tariff On Philippines  Will...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits