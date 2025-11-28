Read more
7:31 AM · 28 November 2025

EURNOK muted after weak Germany retail sales and Norwegian unemployment

EUR/NOK
Forex
Germany’s actual retail sales for October came in at -0.3% m/m (forecast 0.2%, previous 0.2%).
Norway’s unemployment rate for November was 2.1% (forecast 2%, previous 2.0%).
Sweden’s retail sales for October amounted to -0.3% m/m (previous 0.1%).

This morning brought a series of macroeconomic releases from several European economies. However, they did not significantly affect price movements on EURUSD, USDNOK, or EURSEK pairs.

Below you will find a heatmap showing the current volatility in the FX market.

