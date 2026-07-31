  
10:01 AM · 31 July 2026

Euro Area core inflation above estiamtes! EURUSD under key resistance!

11:00 CET, Euro Area, inflation data for July:

  • Eurozone Core CPI YoY Flash Actual 2.5% (Forecast 2.4%, Previous 2.4%)

  • Eurozone CPI YoY Flash Actual 2.9% (Forecast 2.9%, Previous 2.8%)

 

Inflation dynamics in the key sectors. Source: Eurostat

 

Euro Area inflation ticked up from 2.8% in June to 2.9% YoY in July, according to the flash estimate from the Eurostat. Energy is the main driver of price pressures in Europe, accelrating 10% from 8,5% previous month. Food, alcohol and tobacco is the only category that decelerated (from 1.5% to 1.2%). Services remain sticky at 3.3% (previously at 3.2%).

 

Technical Analysis: EURUSD (H1)

After correcting slighlty from a recent peak, EURUSD on the H1 chart maintains a strong bullish posture following a sharp breakout, consolidating near 1.1516 above key moving averages (10-EMA at 1.1515 and 30-EMA at 1.1498). The RSI at 58.3 reflects solid, sustainable upward momentum. A decisive push above the 1.1530 resistance level is crucial for bulls to unlock further gains. Conversely, a pullback below 1.1500 could trigger a retest of the 0.0% Fibonacci support at 1.1483, followed by the 100-EMA near 1.1447.

 

Source: xStation5

31 July 2026, 9:12 AM

Chart of the Day: EURUSD after the Fed meeting. The market scales back rate hike expectations
31 July 2026, 7:36 AM

Economic Calendar: Key European CPI Readings and Oil Giants’ Earnings
31 July 2026, 6:53 AM

Morning Wrap: AI Fuels the Rebound. Technology Makes a Strong Comeback
30 July 2026, 7:13 PM

Daily Summary: Equities rally on not-so-hawkish Fed and AI trade revival, Yen dominates FX, oil retreats (30.07.2026)
Economic reports
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits