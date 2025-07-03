European PMIs analysis: UK services surge while Euro Area recovery stumbles 📃🔎

The final June PMI readings show the UK services sector snapping back to its strongest pace since August 2024 while the euro-area recovery remains fragile and uneven. In Britain, S&P Global’s services index was revised up to 52.8 from the 51.3 flash estimate and 50.9 in May. New orders rose for the first time in three months as domestic spending revived, but firms continued to trim staff and export demand stayed soft. Crucially, the survey recorded the slowest rise in selling prices since early 2021, a combination that strengthens the case for the Bank of England to cut rates at its August meeting.

Across the eurozone, the composite PMI edged up to 50.6 and services to 50.5, signaling only marginal growth. Spain (51.9) and Italy (52.1) remained in expansion, although Italy lost momentum; Germany finally nudged back into positive territory on the composite gauge at 50.4 despite services still just below 50; France stayed the clear laggard with both services (49.6) and composite (49.2) stuck in mild contraction. New business continued to slip across the bloc, and although input-cost inflation eased to a seven-month low, price pressures are still high enough to keep the European Central Bank cautious.

In short, the UK’s services rebound contrasts with a euro-area picture that is patchy at best. Softer inflation signals on both sides help central banks, but with demand still shaky and hiring uneven, any policy easing is likely to remain gradual.

PMIs breakdown:

08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for June:

HCOB Spain Services PMI: actual 51.9; forecast 51.1; previous 51.3;

08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI Data for June:

HCOB Italy Services PMI: actual 52.1; forecast 52.6; previous 53.2;

HCOB Italy Composite PMI: actual 51.1; previous 52.5;

08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for June:

HCOB France Composite PMI: actual 49.2; forecast 48.5; previous 49.3;

HCOB France Services PMI: actual 49.6; forecast 48.7; previous 48.9;

08:55 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for June:

HCOB Germany Composite PMI: actual 50.4; forecast 50.4; previous 48.5;

HCOB Germany Services PMI: actual 49.7; forecast 49.4; previous 47.1;

09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for June:

HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: actual 50.5; forecast 50.0; previous 49.7;

HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: actual 50.6; forecast 50.2; previous 50.2;

09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - BOE Credit Conditions Survey

09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for June: