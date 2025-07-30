Read more

EURUSD at its lowest since June 11 📉

8:14 PM 30 July 2025

🏛️FED Powell sounds somewhat hawkish, pointing to elevated inflation

Today's Fed decision was rather uneventful, even despite two votes for a cut, which was the first such situation since 1993. What is more, the statement itself, pointing to a slightly worse economic situation, suggested opening the door to a September cut. However, Powell's words during the conference can be considered quite hawkish. 


Powell himself pointed out that the Fed is currently turning a blind eye to elevated inflation by not raising interest rates. This means that the Fed still sees considerable risk in elevated inflation. Although the Fed does not believe that tariffs will have a lasting impact on elevated inflation, it does not rule out such a scenario. Powell is not communicating that there will be a cut in September. The Fed's current stance shows some resistance to pressure for cuts. The dollar continues to strengthen after Powell's comments, and yields are also rising as the chances of rate cuts this year diminish. The market no longer prices in a high probability of two cuts this year.


Powell noted that a clearly negative signal from the labor market or a noticeable decline in inflationary pressure would be an argument for a cut. The Fed chief emphasized that the bank is closely monitoring unemployment data.

EURUSD pair drops to 100-day EMA for the first time since March 2025.

 

Source: xStation

Share:
Back

Market News

01.08.2025
18:45

Daily summary: Wall Street and dollar sell off on weak macro data (01.08.2025)

August begins with the topic of tariffs and disappointing macroeconomic data from the U.S., which are pushing American indices down from their recent...

 18:01

Three markets to watch next week (01.08.2025)

The final days of July brought increased volatility in the markets, driven on one hand by the hawkish stance of the Fed, and on the other by strong earnings...

 15:59

US OPEN: Tariffs and weak NFP ignite broad selloff (01.08.2025)

Wall Street takes a big step back on Friday as both tariffs effective date and jobs data continue to spoil the mood. Russell 2000 dips the most (US2000:...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits