EURUSD slightly down after ZEW data release

Germany - ZEW index of economic sentiment for January:
- Current situation: Currently: -90.4. Forecast -93.1; previously -93.1;
Economic sentiment: Current: 10.3. Forecast 15.2; previously 15.7;
The second consecutive year of recession caused economic expectations in Germany to fall - A lack of private household spending and subdued demand in the construction sector continue to stall the German economy.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
The EURUSD pair reacted with moderate declines to the ZEW data reading,