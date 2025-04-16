EURUSD slips after china-US Talk hopes, still up 0.78% on the day 📌🖋️

Bloomberg reports that China is open to talks with the U.S. if President Trump shows respect, appoints a clear point person, reins in his cabinet, and engages consistently—also emphasizing that discussions must address issues like Taiwan and sanctions.

While the headline triggered a brief risk-on move in markets due to optimism for U.S.-China resolution, the content largely reiterates China's long-standing position. Despite the initial reaction, EURUSD slightly decreased after the news, although it remains up 0.78% on the day. Equity indices also saw a modest rebound following the report.