EURUSD ticks down on dovish comments from ECB. Another cut in April?

"Everything points towards April cut," said Yannis Stournaras, a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) for Econostream.
Stournaras’ overall comments carry a very dovish tone, especially considering that the money market gives only a 60% chance of a rate cut at the next ECB Governing Council meeting. According to the banker, the deposit rate will drop to 2% by the end of 2025, with inflation following a similar trajectory.
EURUSD bounced off resistance around 1.094 and extended its decline after the recent Fed conference, where the intention to wait with rate cuts was emphasized. After a series of dynamic increases, the euro weakened against the dollar by 0.5% this week. Source: xStation5