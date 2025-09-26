Read more

Fed Barkin comments on US economy and monetary policy 🗽

4:18 PM 26 September 2025

Today, Thomas Barkin of the Federal Reserve commented on U.S. monetary policy and the state of the American economy. Here are the key points from his remarks:

  • I currently see the monthly breakeven jobs rate in the range of 0 to 50 thousand new positions.

  • The economy continues to expand, though not as strongly as in 2022 and 2023.

  • The 2% inflation target has proven effective globally and enjoys broad support.

  • It made sense to take action given the risks to the labor market.

  • Incoming data will determine whether the Fed should cut rates further or not. The Federal Reserve needs to shift a bit more toward fulfilling its employment mandate.

  • Unemployment looks somewhat shakier, but inflation conditions have improved.

  • We cannot ignore the recent revisions to hiring data. The employment trend is beginning to move in the wrong direction.

  • The key to sustaining consumer spending is whether people start losing jobs or not.

  • The current level of the unemployment rate is not a concern, but the trend could be heading in the wrong direction.

  • Consumer spending remains reasonably healthy among both higher- and lower-income households.

  • The recent rate cut should support the labor market while maintaining pressure on inflation, which still remains above target.

  • The Fed is now focused on balancing its objectives.

  • Firms want to pass along higher costs – including those from tariffs – to consumers, but pushback from customers may limit how much they can do so.

  • The labor market may be weakening, while at the same time the supply of workers is also growing more slowly.

