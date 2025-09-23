Read more

Fed's Barkin and Bowman remark on US economy & interest rates 💵

3:54 PM 23 September 2025

Fed members Raphael Bostic and Michelle Bowman commented on US interest rates policy and economic conditions today. Those remarks were quite 'surprisingly' dovish. We can assume that the stagflation risk emerges across the US economy.

Bostic:

  • “Right now I think the neutral real rate is around 1.25%. It’s possible the neutral rate is rising.”

  • “The risks to employment are comparable to inflation risk.”

  • “Sentiment around risks to employment has gone up a lot.”

  • “The story we hear from businesses is they are not hiring and not firing.”

  • “The job market slowdown is a little of both supply and demand.”

  • “We need to pay very close attention to consumer psyche.”

  • “I think there is more inflation to come.”

  • “Firms are feeling cost pressures and limits to not passing them on.”

  • “Tariff impact thus far is more muted on inflation than expected.”

  • “We should be concerned about inflation given how long it’s been above target.”

  • “I could support a 1.75% to 2.25% inflation target range at some point down the road.”

  • “I would be open to using an inflation target range.”

Bowman:

  • “I see 3 cuts in total for 2025.”

  • “Views on the economy and monetary policy.”

  • “I am concerned that housing weakness could lead to an accelerating drop in values.”

  • “Labor market could deteriorate fast in coming months.”

  • “Tariff impact on inflation will fade, inflation is otherwise near target.”

  • “If demand conditions do not improve, businesses may begin laying off workers.”

  • “I expect last week’s cut to be a first step towards a more neutral rate if the economy evolves as expected.”

  • “Important that recent statement included a forward-looking view for further cuts.”

  • “I’m worried the Fed is behind the curve on labor market weakness; policy may need to adjust faster if risks materialize.”

  • “I supported a quarter-point cut but it is important the Fed now proactively support the job market.”

Share:
Back

Market News

25.09.2025
10:21

Chart of the day: EURCHF (25.09.2025)

SNB keeps interest rate at 0% The SNB remains ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market if needed; no plans to reinstate a minimum exchange...

 08:39

BREAKING: SNB leaves interest rate unchanged at 0% 📌

08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision (Q3) for December: actual 0.00%; forecast 0.00%; previous 0.00%; The...

 06:51

Economic Calendar: Fed speakers 🎙️ and Q2 GDP from the US 📄

Today’s economic calendar is relatively interesting. Throughout the second half of the day, we’ll hear speeches from Fed officials (a total...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits