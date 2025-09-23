Read more

Fed's Goolsbee comments on 50 bps rate cut💵EURUSD near 1.18

1:51 PM 23 September 2025

Austan Goolsbee, Chicago Fed governor, signalled today more dovish stance on US interest rates decision. Here are the most important remarks from his speech.

  • The labor market continues to cool at a mild and modest pace.
  • I think rates can come down some if we're on a path to getting inflation back to target.
  • We need to be a bit careful about getting aggressive
  • Right now, I'm not thinking about 50 basis-point cuts.
  • Neutral is below where we are now by 100-125 bps
  • I think the Fed is mildly restrictive.
  • We did not move the inflation target
  • Job market statistics show a lot of stability
  • We have a low-hiring, low lay-off market.

EURUSD (D1 interval)

 

Source: xStation5

