Read more
3:11 PM · 15 October 2025

Fed's Miran signals two more rate cuts this year and disinflationary process🗽

Key takeaways
EUR/USD
Forex
-
-
Key takeaways
  • Fed member Miran signals two additional rate cuts this year
  • According to the Miran, housing market will be disinflationary in coming months
  • Government shutdown pressures US economy and labour market softens

Chosen by the Donald Trump, Fed member Stephen Miran signals additional rate cuts needed, opening the path for at least 2 rate cuts this year. At the same moment US Secretary Bessnet signalled the possibility of longer China tariff truce. Here is the breakdown from Fed's Miran remarks.

Fed Miran

  • Two more cuts this year sounds realistic. The labour market has clearly weakened.
  • There is now more downside risk than a week ago 
  • There is difficulty in knowing the neutral rate exactly.
  • It's even more urgent to get to neutral rate quickly now.
  • The difference in my view and the rest of the FOMC is on the speed of the trip to neutral.
  • The Fed has to think about the introduction of a new tail risk.
  • US-China tension potentially important for outlook.
  • With the change in the balance of risk more urgent to get to a more neutral policy
  • I see substantial disinflation coming a year from now; also from housing market in coming months.
 

Source: xStation5

17 October 2025, 7:03 PM

Daily summary: Trump remarks helps Wall Street 📈Precious metals decline
17 October 2025, 5:37 PM

Fed's Musalem remarks on the US economy and tariffs🗽
17 October 2025, 12:37 PM

The AI Fever: Bubble or Will It Keep Rising?
17 October 2025, 10:42 AM

Chart of the day - EURUSD (17.10.2025)

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits