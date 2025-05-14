Read more
XTB Online Trading

Fed's Goolsbee signals 'wait & see' mode 🗽VIX sell-off extends

12:35 PM 14 May 2025

Federal Reserve member Austan Goolsbee commented on the current U.S. monetary policy situation. Below are his key remarks, indicating the Fed is unlikely to rush towards easing monetary policy in the United States:

  • "We cannot jump to conclusions about long-term trends given all the current short-term volatility."

  • "The Fed's job is to maintain stability, not respond to daily fluctuations in the stock market or political announcements."

  • "Right now, the Fed should wait for more data and attempt to separate real signals from background noise."

  • "It will take time before current inflation trends become clearly visible in the data. Part of April's inflation data reflects the lagged nature of economic indicators. The Fed is still cautiously monitoring the situation."

VIX Index (Daily interval)

According to White House comments, the U.S. currently has more than 20-25 trade deals on the table, nearing finalization with multiple countries. VIX index futures recently experienced a sharp decline and today are dropping again, losing almost -1% after a sell-off comparable in scale to that seen in August 2024. A continued rebound scenario on Wall Street could further increase downward pressure on the VIX.

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

16.05.2025
19:03

Daily summary: Dollar resumes growth momentum; gold loses on lack of agreement in Istanbul

The session on the European stock exchanges closed with small gains. DAX was up 0.3%, and the British FTSE almost 0.6%.  Wall Street indices...

 18:46

Gold slides 1.6% 📉

Gold is ending the week lower as demand for risk assets continues and the S&P 500 looks to close out another week of gains on Wall Street. The lack...

 17:03

Quantum Computing shares surge 36% on Q1 report 📈

Shares of a company Quantum Computing from the quantum computing and computer science sector are up 36% today after the firm beat net income expectations...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits