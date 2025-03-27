Read more
XTB Online Trading

Fed's Musalem signals risk of higher US inflation numbers and hawkish policy. USDJPY gains 0.4%

11:16 AM 27 March 2025

Alberto Musalem from the Federal Reserve signaled yesterday that the risk of higher U.S. inflation readings has clearly increased. He was echoed by Austan Goolsbee from the Chicago Fed, who emphasized that higher inflation data from the U.S. would be a “red flag” for the Federal Reserve. Based on these remarks, we can assess that CPI and PCE data — and to a lesser extent, PPI — will be particularly significant for the markets in the near term.

The U.S. dollar is slightly weaker today, especially visible in the EURUSD pair. However, it continues to strengthen against the Japanese yen — USDJPY is up nearly 0.4% today, extending yesterday’s momentum.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Remarks from Alberto G. Musalem, Federal Reserve:

  • I currently believe that inflation will take more time to return to the 2% target

  • A balanced approach to monetary policy remains appropriate, as inflation expectations are slightly higher anchored and inflation itself remains elevated

  • I still view inflation and growth risks as balanced. I expect inflation to return to 2% by 2027

  • I do not see a recession on the horizon. Stagflation is a more extreme scenario than what the U.S. is likely to experience in the coming months

  • Small businesses are indicating they are holding off on hiring and investment

  • I have high expectations for AI-driven technologies to improve productivity over the longer term

  • If inflation expectations start rising, the Federal Reserve may be forced to lean more heavily on its price stability mandate

  • The current environment presents some challenges for monetary policy due to potential tensions between objectives

  • It is likely that, in the near term, inflation will run higher than expected, while growth will fall short of forecasts

  • The impact of Donald Trump’s policies on the economy remains uncertain

  • Economic growth should remain healthy even if it moderates somewhat — I see no urgency to lower interest rates

  • The labor market is at or near full employment

  • Patience in maintaining the current policy stance is appropriate as the Fed gathers evidence that inflation is returning to target

  • If the labor market stays strong and second-round tariff effects become apparent, the Fed may need to hold rates higher for longer or consider more restrictive measures

  • My baseline scenario assumes a strong economy and labor market, along with falling inflation

  • Growth has indeed slowed, and surveys indicate a cautious stance from both businesses and consumers

  • The risk that inflation stalls above 2% — or rises further in the near term — has clearly increased

USDJPY continues to hold its upward momentum and is approaching the 151 level, although the USD Index (USDIDX) is down nearly 0.1% today.

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

28.03.2025
19:39

Daily Summary: US Markets Decline Amid Macro Data and Tariff Concerns

US indices suffered steep declines with the US500 falling 1.9%, US100 dropping 2.5%, and US30 sliding 1.6%, as investors reacted to consumer sentiment...

 18:20

Three markets to watch next week (31.03.2025)

The upcoming week has been long awaited by investors. The volatility related to capital repositioning between quarters will coincide with the announcement...

 17:00

Crypto-Related Stocks Fall as Bitcoin Retreats Amid Tariff Concerns

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks are declining as Bitcoin drops 3.5% to $84,163. The broader market is also retreating as investors worry about escalating...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits