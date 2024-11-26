FOMC Minutes show broad support for "gradually" lowering rates 🏛️

The Fed's minutes from the last November meeting of the US central bank, where it cut interest rates by 25 basis points, have just been released. Below is a transcript of the most important comments made during the decision:

Minutes show broad support for "gradually" lowering rates - slightly hawkish

Many Officials Saw Lower Risk of Labor-Market Downturn Than in September

Businesses Becoming More Selective in Hiring

Many Officials Noted 'Uncertainties' Around Neutral Interest Rate

Officials Discussed Lowering Overnight Reverse-Repurchase Rate to Bottom of Fed Funds Range

EURUSD is rising after the release of the Fed minutes. The most important conclusion is that we are approaching a time when the scale and, more importantly, the frequency of interest rate cuts will be lower. Source: xStation