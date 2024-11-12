German 10Y Bunds gain after weak ZEW reading 🏛️

ZEW Index of Current Economic Conditions:
- Value: -91,4
- Forecast: -85.9
- Previously: -86,9
ZEW Index of Economic Sentiment:
- Value: 7.4
- Forecast: 13
- Previously: 13,1
Key comments added to the publication:
ECONOMIC SENTIMENT HAS DECLINED - AND THE OUTCOME OF THE US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IS LIKELY TO BE THE MAIN REASON FOR THIS.
ECONOMIC EXPECTATIONS FOR GERMANY HAVE BEEN OVERSHADOWED BY TRUMP'S VICTORY AND THE COLLAPSE OF THE GERMAN GOVERNMENT COALITION
Very poor figures, and it once again highlights the negative conditions as well as outlook percolating in the German economy.
Source: xStation