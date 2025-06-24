GOLD drops 2% and tests 50-day EMA 📉

Markets are resuming their thaw after the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, pushing GOLD prices down more than 2% intraday. The geopolitical squeeze is at least temporarily erasing the pro-growth factor that recently propelled the precious metal higher. From a technical perspective, today’s correction reaches the key level of the 50-day exponential moving average (blue line on the chart below), which has been an important zone supporting GOLD’s overall uptrend over the past few months.
Source: xStation