Read more

🟡Gold Gains Over 1.3%

2:54 PM 1 July 2025

Gold is experiencing a second consecutive day of gains, climbing back above a critical demand zone.

The precious metal has risen over 1.3% today, testing the vicinity of $3350 per ounce. Furthermore, it has recovered above the support zone associated with its 25- and 50-period moving averages. This strengthening of gold is largely attributed to escalating uncertainty surrounding the U.S. dollar. The dollar's decline is a reaction to the recent turbulence between President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Powell, coupled with expectations of a substantial increase in U.S. debt. This debt surge could potentially destabilize the U.S. financial system should an economic slowdown occur.

However, it is worth noting that some negative short-term forecasts for gold are emerging. Analysts at HSBC suggest that demand from current levels is unlikely to increase further, which could cap price appreciation. While HSBC has raised its targets for the current and coming year, these projections remain below the present market price. Conversely, Citi analysts anticipate a 25% price decline, citing fatigue with current high levels and the dissipation of various geopolitical uncertainties. Citi also indicates limited scope for interest rate cuts this year, which could further restrict gold's price growth.

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

03.07.2025
18:36

Daily summary: Equities extend rally on upside NFP surprise, dollar recovers (03.07.2025)

Wall Street closed earlier due to tomorrow’s 4th of July celebrations (no session tomorrow). U.S. indexes hit new highs today, driven...

 16:07

US OPEN: Strong Labour Market Fuels Optimism (03.07.2025)

Wall Street records another session of gains following the NFP report that exceeded most economists’ expectations. The unexpected rise in jobs created...

 15:33

BREAKING: NATGAS inventories up more than expected 📈

15:30 BST - United States, change in natural gas inventories: Actual: 55 billion cubic feet Forecast: 53 billion cubic feet Previous:...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits