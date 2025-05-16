Read more
XTB Online Trading

Gold slides 1.6% 📉

6:46 PM 16 May 2025

Gold closes week down amid optimism on Wall Street 🗽Lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks did not help

Gold is ending the week lower as demand for risk assets continues and the S&P 500 looks to close out another week of gains on Wall Street. The lack of a negotiated ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul has not lifted gold prices, which remain below $3,200 an ounce. Gold is down nearly 1.7% today and, alongside silver, which is selling off 1.3%, contrasts with the gains seen in stocks.

Gold (H1)

On the hourly time frame, we see that gold has failed to hold above the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the May 6 downtrend. The key short-term resistance zone is currently $3,250, set by previous price reactions and the 38.2 Fibo.

 

Source: xStation5

Despite mixed sentiment in the BigTech sector, growth is being seen in the Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals sector, with Eli Lilly and United Health Group standing out. Semiconductor giant Applied Materials (AMAT.US) is down nearly 6% after its results.

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

19.05.2025
09:23

Chart of the day: US500 (19.05.2025)

Futures on the S&P 500 are snapping a week‑long winning streak, falling nearly 1.2 % at the start of trading. Moody’s cut to the U.S. credit...

 07:42

Economic calendar: Eurozone inflation and FOMC speaks (19.05.2025)

Monday’s economic calendar is typically light. The overnight data from China carry the most weight for market sentiment and FX: they once again highlight...

 06:50

Morning wrap (19.05.2025)

Wall Street closed in the green on Friday (S&P 500: +0.7%, Nasdaq: +0.5%, DJIA: +0.78%, Russell  2000: +0.9%), but U.S. index futures slipped...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits