Read more
XTB Online Trading

GOLD surges 1.1% approaching ATH zone📈

11:42 AM 27 March 2025

Gold surges above $3055 as US tariffs fuel safe haven demand💡

Yesterday, Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on autos, signaling that he could offer China a tariff cut in case of positive progress in negotiations. However, markets interpret the 25% auto tariffs as a renewed trade war, fueling demand for safe-haven assets.Today, we can see gold prices up by almost 1.1%, surging above $3,050 per ounce after the yesterday Trump announcement. Also, silver follows gold, rising 1.2%.

  • The U.S. auto tariffs are permanent and will take effect on April 2, with collections beginning April 3. Additionally, tariffs on lumber and pharmaceuticals are expected to follow, while “reciprocal tariffs will apply to all countries,” according to the Trump announcement.
  • Surprisingly, the U.S. president also commented that “there will be another round on April 2,” increasing market uncertainty.
  • Not only tariffs but also slowing U.S. economic growth, rising inflation expectations, and recession risk are pushing investors toward gold. According to S&P Global, the 12-month forward U.S. recession probability is now close to 25%.

GOLD (H1 interval)

GOLD surges more than 1% today approaching all-time high zone again.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
 
 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

28.03.2025
19:39

Daily Summary: US Markets Decline Amid Macro Data and Tariff Concerns

US indices suffered steep declines with the US500 falling 1.9%, US100 dropping 2.5%, and US30 sliding 1.6%, as investors reacted to consumer sentiment...

 18:20

Three markets to watch next week (31.03.2025)

The upcoming week has been long awaited by investors. The volatility related to capital repositioning between quarters will coincide with the announcement...

 17:00

Crypto-Related Stocks Fall as Bitcoin Retreats Amid Tariff Concerns

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks are declining as Bitcoin drops 3.5% to $84,163. The broader market is also retreating as investors worry about escalating...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits