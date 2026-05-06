Gold surges 3% amid falling treasuries yields and US dollar

Gold and silver are moving sharply higher on Wednesday, May 6, with the weaker US dollar acting as the main driver of gains. The dollar is coming under pressure from lower oil prices, which are easing concerns over inflationary pressures. Just a week ago, precious metals remained under pressure ahead of the Fed meeting, but current momentum is being supported by signs of potential progress in US-Iran peace talks and declining bond yields.

Gold rebounds as US dollar and treasuries yields decline

Gold staged a strong rebound on Wednesday, benefiting primarily from falling Treasury yields and a weaker dollar. Markets reacted to reports suggesting potential progress in negotiations between the US and Iran, temporarily shifting sentiment across precious metals markets. For gold, lower yields remain particularly important because they reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. When bond yields rise, gold tends to lose some appeal since it does not generate interest income. On Wednesday, that pressure eased, allowing gold prices to approach the 50-day EMA near $4,800 per ounce.

However, this does not yet confirm a broader trend reversal. Profit-taking emerged once prices reached this technical resistance zone, suggesting investors remain cautious about the possibility of a geopolitical breakthrough. Markets have reacted to similar headlines many times before, which is why some participants still view the current move as a short-term rebound rather than the beginning of a sustainable bullish trend.

In the near term, the 50-day EMA remains a key resistance level. A sustained breakout above this zone could improve gold’s technical outlook and support further upside momentum. On the other hand, any deterioration in the Middle East situation could quickly increase volatility and push prices back toward the $4,600 area. For now, the gold market remains highly sensitive to Treasury yields, US dollar movements, and geopolitical headlines coming from the Middle East.

Source: xStation5